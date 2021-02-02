President Biden comments on Williamson County school board meeting

President Biden also thanked all the local leaders, teachers, and superintendents for taking a stand and making decisions to put safety protocols in place.

WASHINGTON D.C., DC — President Joe Biden discussed a viral video of parents harassing and heckling health care workers after a school board meeting in Williamson County this week.

During the heated, hours-long meeting on Tuesday, the Williamson County School Board approved a measure to require all elementary school students to wear masks.

Following the meeting, a video showed parents chasing and yelling at board members and other parents in the parking lot.

"This isn't about politics; this is about keeping our children safe," President Biden said.

Biden addressed the video at the start of a news conference Wednesday. He had a strong message for everyone involved in the Williamson County incident and made it clear that mask mandates are not about politics.

"I saw a video and reports from Tennessee of protesters threatening doctors and nurses who were before a school board, making the case that to keep kids safe, there should be mandatory masks. As they walked out, they were threatened," Biden said. "You know, our healthcare workers are heroes. They were the heroes when there was no vaccine. Many of them gave their lives trying to save others. And they're heroes again with the vaccine."