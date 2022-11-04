Tennessee doctor killed in Kentucky plane crash

Kentucky State Police said the crash happened Thursday morning south of the Tucker-Guthrie Memorial Airport in Harlan County.

HARLAN, Ky. — A Tennessee doctor who would fly to see patients in Kentucky was identified as the only person killed in a plane crash.

David Sanford, 55, of Knoxville, Tennessee, routinely flew to Harlan and Middlesboro to see patients, Harlan County Coroner Philip Bianchi told the Lexington Herald-Leader.

Sanford was previously from Middlesboro.

The crash happened Thursday morning south of the Tucker-Guthrie Memorial Airport, Kentucky State Police said. Sanford was flying a Beechcraft Bonanza.