Nurse-midwifery doctoral program to become option at UT

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The University of Tennessee Health Science Center’s College of Nursing is now offering a Doctor of Nursing Practice Nurse-Midwifery option – the only such program at a public university in Tennessee.

The UTHSC College of Nursing has received a four-year pre-accreditation from the American College of Midwifery Education and anticipates admitting its first cohort in August.

The only other option for nurse-midwifery education in Tennessee is Vanderbilt University.

There is a shortage of maternity care providers in the United States.

The American Congress of Obstetricians and Gynecologists workforce analysis of 2017 projects a shortfall of more than 20,000 qualified maternity care providers by the year 2050.

A certified nurse-midwife is a nurse practitioner who can provide pregnancy and childbirth care, as well as primary care, annual gynecology wellness exams, family planning, fertility, and newborn care.