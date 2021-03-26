Bill proposes text-to-911 service for all counties in Tennessee

A bill going through the state legislature would make texting 911 available statewide to help people who may not be able to call.

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Calling 911 for help may seem simple enough, but sometimes it’s not an option. A bill going through the state legislature would make texting 911 available statewide to help people who may not be able to call.

Those behind the bill said texting 911 would help in many different situations like a school shooting, in cases involving human trafficking or in domestic violence situations.

Sponsors of the bill said it would also help people with speech and hearing disabilities along with medical situations.

"Most people call 911 with no problem,” said Josh Anderson, who supports the bill.

His wife, Molly, can’t call 911. He said she was born with a disability that makes her unable to talk, a condition called Apraxia.

Just last year, she was involved in a car crash with a hearse in Knoxville and it totaled her car.

“She couldn't call 911. That scared her, she said. She was really kind of exasperated,” Anderson said.

Someone else who pulled over ended up calling 911 for her. At the time, texting 911 wasn’t an option.

Now people can text 911 for help in 11 parts of the state, according to the Tennessee Department of Commerce and Insurance.

"We live in a different world sometimes and we see things from a different perspective,” Anderson said.

Molly and Josh brought the idea of text-to-911 for all counties to State Senator Becky Duncan Massey. She sponsored the bill.

"It's basically setting up a statewide standard so all our emergency communication boards will have the ability for folks to text 911 when they don't have the ability to talk,” State Senator Becky Duncan Massey, (R - Knoxville) said.

If it does become state law, Massey said Tennessee would join more than a dozen other states.

For Molly and Josh, it’s about removing any obstacles if someone needs help.

"Our hope is to save lives and help people who are in bad situations,” Anderson said.