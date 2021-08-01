Text-to-911 to be available in Hamblen County beginning Jan. 29

Officials said that the ability to text emergency services will help in case people are unable to speak due to their situation, or due to a disability.

HAMBLEN COUNTY, Tenn. — Officials said that people in Hamblen County will be able to text emergency services instead of calling them, starting Jan. 29.

They said that the "text-to-911" service will help people if they are in a situation where they cannot speak, or they can't speak due to a disability. It could benefit people who are deaf, hard-of-hearing or speech impaired.

"This capability could be critical in emergency situations involving individuals with disabilities," said Eric Carpenter, the Hamblen County 911 Director.

Officials said that calling 911 in an emergency is still the preferred way to get help. Texting can take longer than a voice call, and may not provide the location of the person who needs help. People are reminded to call if they can, but they can text if they can't.

The "text-to-911" function is only available in English, officials said. Anyone who does not speak English will need to call 911 and an interpreter will help in their language.

To text emergency services, people just need to type "911" in the "to" or "recipient" field in the text massing app. The first text should be short and include the address and location of the emergency. It should also ask for police, fire or an ambulance.