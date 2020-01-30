NASHVILLE, Tenn — Tennesseans may soon be able to purchase alcohol on Thanksgiving if a new bill introduced in the legislature becomes law.

SB2013 would allow retailers to sell alcohol and for food stores to sell wine on Thanksgiving. Right now, people in Tennessee can buy alcohol on Labor Day, New Year's Day and on the Fourth of July.

Sales of alcohol are not currently allowed on Thanksgiving, Christmas or Easter.

The bill was introduced by Senator Jon Lundberg.