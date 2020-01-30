NASHVILLE, Tenn. — A new state bill was introduced that would prevent people from breaking probation due to a positive drug for low amounts of THC, the active substance in marijuana.

SB1944 would prevent courts from revoking probation, bail or parole for someone testing positive, as long as it is below a certain level. As long as a person tests under 150 nanograms per milliliter of THC, courts would not be able to revoke parole, bail or probation.

It would also stop employers from taking action against an employee that produces similar levels on a THC test.

It was introduced by Senator Richard Briggs.