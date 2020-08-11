East Tennessee leaders react to former Vice President Joe Biden being projected President-Elect

After a long wait, Joe Biden became the projected President-Elect of the U.S. and local leaders reacted to the news.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn — Local leaders are reacting after former Vice President Joe Biden became the projected President-Elect.

"This is a historic day," said Rep. Gloria Johnson (D) District 13. "The American people have spoken in record numbers. Joe Biden will be the next president of the United States. And we will now be saying, Madam Vice President."

Rep. Johnson also talked about voter turnout, which eclipsed that of any other recent election.

"The turnout numbers were huge. President-Elect Biden has the largest number of voters in our history. A record number of people came out," Rep. Johnson said.

As the signs become clearer, some leaders on the other side of the aisle say it's time to accept the results of the election.

"It's been a heated and hot controversial campaign, but President-Elect Biden has won and will be next 46th president of the United States and we should accept the results and move forward," said Victor Ashe (R), the former Knoxville Mayor.

Mayor Ashe said this should include President Trump.

"He should accept them whether he will is another matter and it's irrelevant the transition will occur," Mayor Ashe said.

The Mayor and Rep. Johnson both acknowledged the sacrifices of those processing votes.

"I also appreciate our election workers who have been diligently working since Election Day to count every ballot," he said. "And I think it's so important that we do count every ballot."

The Knoxville democratic party, told 10News in a statement: "Decency, integrity and democracy have won the day."