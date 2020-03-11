Tennessee Election 2020: Candidates vying for state House & Senate seats

Women look to pick up at least one and maybe two seats Tuesday in area legislative races.

KNOXVILLE, Tennessee — Knox County's legislative delegation will gain one new woman member -- and could add two -- in Tuesday's state races.

Republican Michele Carringer and Democrat Elizabeth Rowland are vying for the 16th state House District seat.

In the 18th District, Democrat Virginia Couch is squaring off Tuesday against Republic Eddie Mannis.

The delegation consists of all men right now except for state Rep. Gloria Johnson, a Democrat, who is competing against Republican Elaine Davis, and state Sen. Becky Duncan Massey, who is vying to retain her seat and is being challenged by Jane George.

Polls open at 8 a.m. and close at 8 p.m. Tuesday.

Here is a look at area state legislative races:

13TH HOUSE DISTRICT

Gloria Johnson is among the few Democrats in the Tennessee Legislature. The GOP enjoys a supermajority, meaning they essentially control every bill that gets passed in Nashville.

Johnson, a retired Knox County schoolteacher, first was elected to the seat in 2012, then lost to Republican Eddie Smith in 2014 and 2016. She got her old seat back in 2018.

Davis, a former Knox County commissioner, is seeking to unseat Johnson. Davis also is a former member of the Knox County Ethics Committee.

The 13th House District includes parts of North and South Knoxville as well as a wedge of West Knoxville west of downtown.

14TH HOUSE DISTRICT

Republican Jason Zachary first won the seat in 2015. He's been elected ever since. Zachary is a small business owner.

Democrat Justin Davis is trying to unseat Zachary. He's listed as an account coordinator at a logistics firm. He ran against Zachary in 2018.

The 14th House District includes parts of West Knoxville and West Knox County.

15TH HOUSE DISTRICT

Democrat Sam McKenzie defeated incumbent Rick Staples in the August primary in a closely fought race with Matthew Park.

He's facing Independent Troy Jones on Tuesday.

The 15th House District includes much of East Knoxville, downtown and part of South Knoxville.

16TH HOUSE DISTRICT

Republican Michele Carringer and Democrat Elizabeth Rowland are vying for the open seat. Longtime lawmaker Bill Dunn, a Republican, is retiring.

Carringer is a former Knox County commissioner. Rowland started a non-profit that sought to link people in Tennessee who do business with China.

The 16th House District includes a large swath of North Knoxville and Northwest Knox County.

17TH HOUSE DISTRICT

Republican Andrew Farmer of Sevierville is the incumbent. He first was elected in 2012.

Democrat Delynn McCash of Jefferson City is running against Farmer.

The 17th House District includes Dandridge, Sevierville and Jefferson City.

18TH HOUSE DISTRICT

Republican Eddie Mannis and Democrat Virginia Couch are seeking to fill another open seat. Republican lawmaker Martin Daniel is retiring.

Mannis is a businessman who ran last year for Knoxville mayor.

Couch is an attorney and small business owner.

The 18th House District includes a little bit of North Knoxville and a long stretch of West Knoxville to Pellissippi Parkway.

19TH HOUSE DISTRICT

Republican Dave Wright first was elected in 2018 to the Northeast Knox County area seat. He's unopposed.

89th HOUSE DISTRICT

Republican Justin Lafferty first was elected in 2018 to the district that includes far west Knox County.

Independent Greg Mills opposes him.

SENATE DISTRICT 6

Republican Becky Duncan Massey has held the seat since 2011. She is former executive director of the Sertoma Center.

Democrat Jane George is challenging Massey for the seat. She is a chiropractor.