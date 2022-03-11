HB 136: A bill to legalize medical marijuana in Kentucky passes out of committee

The bill passed out of the House Judiciary Committee in a 15-1 vote on Friday.

FRANKFORT, Ky. — House Bill 136, aimed to legalize medical marijuana in Kentucky, passed out of the House Judiciary Committee in a 15-1 vote on Friday.

Rep. Jason Nemes, the bill’s main sponsor, says marijuana is already being used in Kentucky. He says this bill allows people who need medical marijuana to get “clean product” from a safe spot, not from drug dealers.

Supporters think this bill has a good shot at becoming law. They believe Kentucky could actually legalize medical marijuana.

"Medical cannabis has relieved my constant, chronic pain," said one supporter during a meeting with lawmakers. "Medical cannabis allows me to be a more productive member of society and gives me a better quality of life. It helps me to be a better husband, son and friend in the pharmaceutical realm."

Up next for HB 136 is a vote in the full House of Representatives.