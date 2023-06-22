Preliminary results show Timothy Hill winning House District 3 Republican Primary election, faces Lori Love in August

The special general election will be on Thursday, Aug. 3. It comes after former Representative Scotty Campbell (R - Mountain City) resigned.

MOUNTAIN CITY, Tenn. — House District 3 is going through a special election process after former Representative Scotty Campbell (R - Mountain City) resigned on April 20. An internal investigation by a state subcommittee in late March found that he violated a discrimination and harassment policy.

Timothy Hill (R) won the Republican primary election with 1,666 votes, according to unofficial results from the Tennessee Secretary of State Office. They showed he beat Stacy Vaughan (R), who received 380 votes.

Hill is expected to face Lori Love (D) in the August general election. She ran uncontested in the Democratic primary election.