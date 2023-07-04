Rep. Russell (R) speaks on why he voted to expel Rep. Jones (D) and Rep. Pearson (D), but not Rep. Johnson (D)

Russell was one of at least seven Republican members of the Tennessee House who voted not to expel Gloria Johnson.

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Representative Lowell Russell (R-Vonore) was one of several Republicans who voted not to expel Rep. Gloria Johnson (D-Knoxville) from the Tennessee House of Representatives on Thursday.

"She didn't shout, she didn't bring the megaphone in, she didn't use the megaphone, she didn't engage the people in the gallery," Russell said.

Johnson, a former school teacher, and two other Democrats in the Tennessee House walked to the "well" in the House chamber to advocate for stricter gun legislation.

For their actions, Republican lawmakers introduced resolutions to expel Johnson, Rep. Justin Jones (D-Nashville) and Rep. Justin Pearson (D-Shelby County).

House members had enough votes to expel both Jones and Pearson, who are Black, but not enough to expel Johnson, who is white.

Johnson suggested race played a role.

Russell said that's not why he voted to expel Pearson and Jones, but not Johnson. Russell said Pearson and Jones both took the House floor and shouted in a megaphone to engage the crowd in the House gallery. Johnson did not.

"I just thought it was so egregious that it warranted expulsion," Russell said.

A House member showed a video while lawmakers were discussing the expulsion resolution. It showed Jones and Pearson talking to the crowd, holding signs and using a fist to hit the podium. The video showed Johnson standing next to them while they did.

Jones, Pearson and Johnson said they took the floor because they felt it necessary to speak up about gun control legislation. Johnson also said they approached the "well" with a megaphone after repeatedly having their microphones cut off during debates about bills in the past.

"We called for you all to ban assault weapons, and you respond with an assault on democracy," Jones said to members on the House floor on Thursday.