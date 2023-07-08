'This case is far from over' | U.S. Court of Appeals rules TN can ban gender-affirming care for transgender youth

Tennessee is the only state that provides for this kind of ban for transgender youth. Other states that introduced similar bans include Kentucky, Florida and Texas.

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — The U.S. Sixth Circuit Court of Appeals in Cincinnati has granted Tennessee's emergency motion to allow for the ban of trans youth healthcare.

SB 0001, signed by Gov. Bill Lee on March 2, bans forms of gender-affirming care for minors. These forms of care — which can include at least puberty blockers or hormone therapy — could be used to help adolescents with gender dysphoria. The law's language does not limit the ban to gender-affirming surgeries or drug prescriptions.

"The case is far from over, but this is a big win. The Court of Appeals lifted the injunction, meaning the law can be fully enforced and recognized that Tennessee is likely to win the constitutional argument and the case," Tennessee Attorney General Jonathan Skrmetti said in a release.

The American Civil Liberties Union sued the state over the law to prevent it from going into effect.

“This is state-sanctioned cruelty against Tennessee families, who are only seeking health care for their kids as best they can. They’ve faced unrelenting confusion and heartbreak this year because they’re afraid the state will take away their ability to live free and happy lives in the Volunteer State," Molly Rose Quinn, executive director of OUTMemphis, said in a news release. "We are doubling down on navigation services and support for trans youth and their families. Don’t give up. OUTMemphis is behind you in this fight, and we won’t stop until Tennessee is a safe and affirming state.”

Under the new law, transgender youth already receiving gender-affirming health care as of July 7, 2023, will be forced to lose access to such care after March 31, 2024, in Tennessee. Youths not receiving medical care by the law's effective date will be unable to begin receiving care in Tennessee, according to the ACLU.

"This is a terrible ruling for trans kids and their families in a year when extremists in the General Assembly have sent their lives into upheaval for political gain," Ashley Coffield, CEO of Planned Parenthood of Tennessee and North Mississippi, said in a release. "One week you can get the medications you’ve been prescribed, the next week you consider moving out of state. Planned Parenthood is committed to supporting advocates like OUTMemphis and all the organizations providing this care, and we will keep doubling down on advocacy to protect trans lives across the state."