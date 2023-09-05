TN lawmakers anticipate 'contentious' special session, unsure whether meaningful legislation will pass

Gov. Bill Lee initially called on legislators to pass a 'Red Flag' law that would allow a judge to take guns from people deemed a danger to themselves or others.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee called for Tennessee legislators to reconvene on Aug. 21 for a special session on public safety.

"We need to find a way to separate those who are a danger to themselves or to others from access to weapons and protect the Second Amendment rights of Tennesseans at the same time," Gov. Lee said. "I have asked lawmakers to consider options. We'll be working on that all summer long and I think we'll find an answer to that."

The answer is a contested one. Lee wants legislators to pass a 'red flag' law that would allow a judge to take guns from people deemed a danger to themselves or others.

Democrats want to see legislation that takes his proposal even further.

"I'd love to see a true red flag law with some teeth in it," Rep. Gloria Johnson (D-Knoxville) said. "I've got a lot of hope because of how serious the community is about getting this done."

Rep. Sam McKenzie (D-Knoxville) said he'd like to see a red flag law passed as well.

"I support this special session. We should have done it while we were in session," he said. "What I don't want to do is a convene for a week and pass a little do-nothing bill that does absolutely nothing to take the guns away from the people who mentally don't need to be able to have them."

Republican lawmakers aren't too sure meaningful change is possible in such a short time frame.

"I'm just sort of concerned that we're going to try to pass something that's going to take three days to pass when we should have been debating it all year," said Rep. Lowell Russell (R-Vonore). "We don't know what's going to be filed yet, so it's sort of hard to have that discussion when we're not seeing the bill."

Sen. Richard Briggs (R-Knoxville) said he expects a "contentious" special session.

"Red flag laws are going to be very difficult to pass in Tennessee. Generally, in the South, those things have not been successful," he said. "The real question isn't whether it's possible, but whether it will happen. As anyone can imagine, anytime you're passing any legislation that deals with guns, it evokes a lot of emotions."

House Speaker Cameron Sexton said he'll continue traveling throughout the state this summer to meet with Tennesseans on a wide variety of topics.

"He is looking forward to those discussions as we all await Gov. Lee’s proposed legislative package for the announced special session," a spokesperson said.

Gov. Lee said they'll be asking the public for feedback all summer long.

"We want to hear from people all over Tennessee about what they think and how we should responsibly deliver legislation that protects rights," he said.