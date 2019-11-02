The day of love is almost here, and it can be tough to plan the perfect date for you and your sweetheart. So whether you're looking for something romantic, adventurous or casual we have you covered.

Romantic

For you romantic types, what about a starlight dinner cruise for two aboard Knoxville's Princess Cruise Ship.

On Valentine's Day, they are offering a four-course meal and champagne as you cruise along the Tennessee River.

If you're feeling fancy, another romantic option is a night at the theater. From Broadway plays to orchestra concerts and vintage movie nights; the historic Tennessee Theatre is full of elegance. On Valentine's Day, The Knoxville Symphony Orchestra is playing music from Swan Lake in an evening concert.

If you want to be enchanting and affordable, grab a quilt, bottle of wine and a sunset picnic might be the ticket to a splendid evening.

Adventurous

Maybe you're one of those Tarzan and Jane couples that wants something adventurous to do. Onsight Rock Gym offers all different routes for people of all different levels.

Sign up for Take 10, the WBIR lunchtime newsletter Sign up for the daily Take 10 Newsletter Something went wrong. Get the news you need to know, plus weather and something to make you smile, every weekday in your inbox! Thank you for signing up for the Take 10 Newsletter. Please try again later.

Submit

On Valentine's Day, the gym is hosting a "Channel The Flannel" partner climbing competition from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Other adventurous options include renting a Pace bike and rolling around downtown.

RELATED: Pace bikes log thousands of miles, burn millions of calories in first year

How about swinging from the tree at Ijams Navitat rope course? Or if you're looking to spend no money at all, take a hike at nearby House Mountain.

Casual

Maybe you're really just looking for a jean-wearing, casual kind of night.

At Hexagon Brewing, couples can grab drinks and play board games, darts and ping-pong.

Other casual ideas include trying out your investigative skills at an escape room, or kicking it old school at a local arcade.

Feeling artsy? Try your hand at pottery making at Mighty Mud and create a special memento from the night.

RELATED: TGIF: Show your creative side at Mighty Mud's 'Wine & Wheel' class

In the end, it doesn't really matter where you spend your Valentine's Date, but matters who you spend it with!

Still need more inspiration? Check out the full list of ideas!

1. Cruise down the Tennessee River on a Volunteer Princess Cruise or sail away on The star of Knoxville Riverboat

2. Attend a concert, movie at the Tennessee Theatre, Bijou or Clarence Brown Theatre

3. Go rock-climbing at Onsight Rock Gym or Climbing Center

4. Swing from the trees at Ijams Navitat ropes course

5. Try your hand at pottery at Mighty Mud, or painting skills at Painting with a Twist

6. Sharpen your investigative skills at Breakout Games

7. Enjoy a beer and board games at Hexagon Brewing

8. Rent a Pace bike and roll through Downtown Knoxville

9. Get outdoors at Ijams Nature Center, stroll one of East Tennessee's many greenways, or head to House Mountain

10. Hit the ice and cheer on the Ice Bears at a hockey game

11. Bring on the bowling at Maple Hall

12. Go back in time at Peter Kern Library's speakeasy inside The Oliver Hotel

13. Tours anyone? Hope on a beer bus, check out whiskey works, or feel full on a food tour

14. All aboard the Three Rivers Rambler on a train ride through Knoxville

15. Kick it old school at the arcade with some delicious ramen at Suttree's

16. Grab a partner and learn to swing dance

17. Lions and tigers and bears, oh my! Hang with the creatures at Zoo Knoxville

18. Warm weather? Grab a paddleboard a Billy Lush

19. Satisfy your sweet tooth with a date night at Cruze Farm ice cream

20. Jump to new heights on a room filled with trampolines at Max Air

21. Going for gold? Strap on some skates at the Ice Chalet

22. Try your hand at glassblowing and create your own artwork to drink from at Pretentious Glass

23. Suit up, turn out the lights and an intense game of tag is on at Laser Quest

24. Who says roller-skating is for kids? Relive your childhood at Skatetown

25. Sip on a beverage, bowl and more at Main Event

Also, check out Visit Knoxville's list of Valentine's Day events!