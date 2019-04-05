SEVIERVILLE, Tenn. — UPDATE NOON, MAY 7: Sevier County Schools will wait to see what if any "punitive" action it will take against a music teacher until after his criminal case is resolved, documents show.

John Mark Wade is facing an aggravated assault charge for an incident May 2 in which he allegedly threatened a motorist with a pistol. The woman recorded what she said was video depicting the incident.

Wade's personnel file shows he received a degree from the University of Tennessee in 1991 and applied to become a Sevier County teacher in 1992.

Superintendent Jack Parton suspended him without pay in a letter dated May 2.

"On the morning of May 2, 2019, I was informed of your recent arrest for alleged inappropriate and unprofessional conduct while not on duty with the school system," Parton's letter to Wade states. "While you are under criminal investigation/prosecution, I have no choice but to place you on suspension status, without pay, with Sevier County Schools. You are not to be on school system property for any reason, without first receiving express permission from either myself or your building level supervisor."

Once the case is resolved, however it is resolved, Parton wrote, "...I will revisit what punitive steps, if any, will be taken by Sevier County Schools in relation to your alleged off-campus behavior."

Wade has a court appearance Aug. 16 in Sevier County General Sessions Court.

PREVIOUS STORY: Sevier County Schools has suspended a longtime teacher arrested and charged with aggravated assault in a road rage incident.

Sevierville Police arrested John Mark Wade after a woman provided cell phone video clearly showing him pull out a hand gun in a perceived threatening manner.

The district confirmed his employment Saturday morning. Sevier County Schools Superintendent Jack Parton put Wade on suspension without pay.

Viewers said Wade is a music teacher at Caton's Chapel Elementary School, and the school lists John Mark Wade on its website. He formerly taught at Boyds Creek Elementary and Northview Intermediate, his personnel file shows.

Sevierville woman Brandy Strickland said the road rage incident had her fearing for her family's safety.

RELATED: Woman records a man showing a handgun during a Sevierville road rage incident

She said Wade honked his horn and yelled at her and her family at a Taco Bell in Sevierville. Once they left, she said it escalated and the man showed a gun. Strickland said was taking her children to school at the time of the incident.

We reached out to John Wade and his lawyer contacted us saying he acted both lawfully and responsibly. Wade is out of jail after making bond.