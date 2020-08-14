SkyLift Park announces the addition of new 'interactive' trail coming to Gatlinburg

The SkyTrail will be located at the same spot as SkyLift Park and SkyBridge in downtown Gatlinburg!

GATLINBURG, Tenn — Just when we thought one bridge was enough to get our hearts racing.

The SkyLift Park in Gatlinburg announced a brand new addition coming later in 2020 - the new "SkyTrail" is set to open this fall!



According to SkyLift Park, the new hiking trail will be interactive, and "the first of its kind in downtown Gatlinburg".

More information about the project is set to be released in the coming days as progress on the trail continues, SkyLift park said on Instagram.