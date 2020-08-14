SkyLift Park announces the addition of new 'interactive' trail coming to Gatlinburg

GATLINBURG, Tenn — Just when we thought one bridge was enough to get our hearts racing.
The SkyLift Park in Gatlinburg announced a brand new addition coming later in 2020 - the new "SkyTrail" is set to open this fall!
According to SkyLift Park, the new hiking trail will be interactive, and "the first of its kind in downtown Gatlinburg".
More information about the project is set to be released in the coming days as progress on the trail continues, SkyLift park said on Instagram.
New visuals of what the new trail could potentially look like was released to social media on Friday.