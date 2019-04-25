KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Driving around in downtown Knoxville this weekend may be a bit chaotic.

The 58th Annual Dogwood Arts Festival will be held in Market Square, Market Street and in Krutch Park on Friday, April 26, Saturday, 27 and Sunday, April 28.

Temporary no-parking zones went into effect on parts of Clinch Avenue, Market Street, and Union Avenue Thursday at 5 a.m. Union and Clinch Avenue between Walnut and Gay Street and Market Street between Church and Union Avenue will be closed to traffic from 7 a.m. Thursday through 8 p.m. Sunday, April 28.

The Long Table, a fundraiser dinner for Community Shares of Tennessee, will be held Sunday, April 28, in the center of S. Central Street.

Central will be closed to traffic during the event, from 2 to 10 p.m., between Willow and Jackson Avenue. Meters in that section of Central Street will be bagged, and parking will be prohibited starting at noon.

Next weekend, Market Square Farmers' Market's 16th season will get underway Saturday, May 4 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Union Avenue between Walnut and Gay Streets and Market Street between Clinch and Union Avenues will be closed every Saturday between 7 a.m. and 3 p.m. until Nov. 23.

Parking is free in all city-owned garages after 6 p.m. weeknights and all day weekends. The Knoxville Area Transit Station is only a few blocks from Market Square. You can download the new KATbus Tracker App on your smartphone to access real-time bus arrival information, fares and locate nearby bus stops.

To get more details on upcoming special events in downtown Knoxville, visit DowntownKnoxville.org.