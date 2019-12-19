Tennessee State Parks are offering free, guided hikes on New Year's Day.

Authorities said the free hikes will be available at all 56 state parks with the exception of Bicentennial Capitol Mall State Park.

Hikes are led by a park ranger and vary in degrees of difficulty.

Check the Tennessee State Parks website for more information.

RELATED: Tennessee trying to bring back the nearly extinct American Chestnut tree

RELATED: Tennessee State Parks gets new director of hospitality

RELATED: 'Part of the fabric of Tennessee' | TN state parks nationally recognized

RELATED: Nine state parks to receive pollinator meadows