Tennessee goes 'Animal Style' | In-N-Out Burger coming to Tennessee in 2026

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Gov. Bill Lee announced on Tuesday that In-N-Out Burger will establish an eastern corporate office in Franklin, according to a press release.

The company will invest $125.5 million in its first expansion east of Texas.

Construction on the office will begin by late 2024 and should be completed by 2026. The project will create 277 new jobs, according to the release.

In-N-Out plans to open future restaurants in the region, beginning with locations in and around Nashville by 2026.