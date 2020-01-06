Suspect arrested on multiple charges for fire at Nashville's historic Courthouse

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Specialized Investigations Division detectives and SWAT officers arrested a man they say set fire to the historic Nashville Courthouse Saturday night.
25-year-old Wesley Somers was arrested on charges of felony arson, vandalism and disorderly conduct for setting the fire.
News4 continues to follow all of the breaking updates from rallies and protests Saturday night in Nashville.
