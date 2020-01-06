Suspect arrested on multiple charges for fire at Nashville's historic Courthouse

25-year-old Wesley Somers was arrested on charges of felony arson, vandalism and disorderly conduct for setting the fire.

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Specialized Investigations Division detectives and SWAT officers arrested a man they say set fire to the historic Nashville Courthouse Saturday night.

25-year-old Wesley Somers was arrested on charges of felony arson, vandalism and disorderly conduct for setting the fire.