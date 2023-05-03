TBI: Multiple hoax school shooting calls reported across the state, none credible

The Tennesee Bureau of Investigation said there is no known immediate threat to public safety at this time.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Multiple law enforcement agencies received false calls regarding shootings, threats and students injured at local high schools on Wednesday morning. None of those calls were true.

"The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation is currently working with state and federal partners to determine the source of several hoax calls, placed to local law enforcement agencies, reporting an active shooter at several high schools in the state," the agency tweeted at 11:22 a.m.

The TBI said none of the reports have proven credible and there is no known immediate threat to public safety at this time.

Four East Tennessee high schools were targeted by the hoax calls.

The Knoxville Police Department said at 10:30 a.m. officers responded to a report of a false shooting at Central High School.

Central High's School Resource Officer reported that there was no known emergency. Additional KPD officers responded to the school as a precaution and determined that there was no shooting, according to KPD.

KPD said it's believed the original 911 call was a hoax call and came from out of state. The origins of the call are under investigation.

Jefferson County Sheriff Jeff Coffey confirmed that there was also a hoax call directed at Jefferson County High School.

Morristown Police Department Deputy Chief Michelle Jones said that there was a hoax shooting call regarding Morristown West High School. The false call stated that students were injured at the high school. MPD confirmed a shooting never happened.

WCYB in Bristol is reporting that a social media threat regarding Sulphur Springs School in Washington County is not viable.

Hamblen County Sheriff Chad Mullins said that the hoax calls were computer generated.