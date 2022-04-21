Tennessee Housing Development Agency makes changes to help first-time homebuyers

The agency runs a down payment assistance program through its loan programs, helping buyers cover the high upfront cost of owning a home.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The Tennessee Housing Development Agency is trying to help first-time homebuyers by making changes to the state's down payment assistance program.

Now, buyers can provide $6,000 upfront towards the down payment or closing costs with no interest and no payments, and can settle it when they sell later.

Or they can provide 6% of the purchase price toward the down payment, which helps those looking at a more expensive home and someone who can take on the additional debt.