TDOT preparing for possible snow over the holidays

If the situation should escalate, officials with the Tennessee Department of Transportation said they are prepared to respond accordingly.

With the possibility of snow looming, it will be important to keep an eye on road conditions.

Because of the rain that is predicted to move in first, Tennessee Department of Transportation crews said they won't be able to pre-treat the roads as they would normally if snow is in the forecast.

If the situation should escalate and more snow should fall over Christmas, TDOT officials said they are prepared to respond accordingly.