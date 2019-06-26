TENNESSEE, USA — The Tennessee House GOP will have a caucus meeting next month to elect the nominee for the next Speaker of the House, according to State Rep. Jason Zachary.

The meeting will take place July 24 and Gov. Bill Lee will be announcing the date of the special session in the coming days, the Republican District 14 rep said in a Tweet Wednesday evening.

Governor Bill Lee said earlier this month that he will call a special session of the state legislature to name a replacement for House Speaker Glen Casada.

Lee made the announcement at the annual Statesmen's Dinner hosted by the Tennessee Republican Party on June 15.

RELATED: Governor will call special session to replace Casada

"We'll do that in August, probably mid to late August. We're going to talk to folks across the legislature and determine the exact date of that," the governor said during a press availability.

Casada is expected to resign from his position as House Speaker on Aug. 2.

The Franklin lawmaker has been under fire after lewd texts were discovered between him and his former Chief of Staff.