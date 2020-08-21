TWRA announces Elk Draw winners

TENNESSEE, USA — The winners of the annual Elk Draw have been announced!
Fifteen people learned Friday they will be among the few allowed to hunt elk in Tennessee this year.
Since 2009, TWRA has been selecting hunters to take part in the annual elk hunt in the North Cumberland Wildlife Management Area.
The winners for the draw are:
John Edward Barid (La Follette), David Norman Creason (Lascassas), Travis Walter Crowley (Clinton), Michael Everett Farragut (Seymour), Jason Matthew Finnell (Apison), Todd Christophe Grafe (Chattanooga), Slater Grant Nelson (Dover), Mason Wayne Bowden (Morristown), Jason Lee Campbell (Nolensville), Lucas Jordan Foutch (McMinnville), William Richard Moats (Lenoir City), Devin Michael Munczenski (Hixson), David Roy Poteet (Cleveland), Ryan Ross (Butler).