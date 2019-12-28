TWRA is offering a $2,000 reward for information leading to the conviction of the person who illegally shot and killed an elk.

A TWRA Elk Biologist responded to North Cumberland Wildlife Management area on Dec. 23 where he found the dead elk wearing a GPS collar. The elk that was killed was part of a three-year research study with the University of Tennessee Department of Forestry, Wildlife and Fisheries.

The animal was taken to the University of Tennessee College of Veterinary Medicine where it was determined the animal was shot. TWRA says the bullet was removed and is being analyzed.

TWRA says killing an elk in Tennessee is a class A misdemeanor and punishable by up to 11 months 29 days in jail and up to a $2,500 fine.

It asks anyone with information to contact Wildlife Officer Brendan Marlow at (615) 571-4792 or the TWRA Hunting/Fishing Violation line at 1-800-831-1174.