KNOXVILLE, Tennessee — University of Tennessee leaders will meet Monday to address a social media post showing students in blackface.

The post shows four students, two of whom were in blackface, with a caption: "We for racial equality boys. Bout to get this free college now that I'm black let's gooooo #blacklivesmatter".

RELATED: 'The image is repulsive': UTK responds to Snapchat screengrab of students in blackface

The university released a statement condemning the behavior but said it's still determining how to handle the incident.

"The racism displayed in this image does not represent the behavior we expect of students or our Volunteer values. The BIAS Education Response Team—in collaboration with the Office of the Dean of Students—has been made aware of the situation and the university is determining how to handle this incident," the note from UTK said.

UT interim chancellor Wayne Davis said there will be a meeting at 2 p.m. in the Student Union ballrooms. University cabinet members will attend and Davis said all are welcome.