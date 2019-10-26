KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Wanda Williams, wife of WBIR Anchor Emeritus Bill Williams passed away October 26, 2019 after a three-year battle with pancreatic cancer.

She was 74 years old.

Everyone loved Wanda, because Wanda loved everyone. She was a lovely human being with a beauty that captured your heart with the sparkle of her bright blue eyes, the purity of her shy smile and her soft soothing voice.

She was a sweet, giving, loving soul who put everyone’s wants and needs ahead of her own.

Wanda was born August 2, 1945 to Dan and Thelma Shaver of Knoxville. When she was just a toddler, the family moved to the Gibbs Community where Wanda would spend her formative years.

She often commented that she went in one end of Gibbs School as a first grader, and came out the other end a graduating high school senior.

Wanda attended the University of Tennessee, at the same time working for Retail Credit Corporation. She moved on to become an Executive Assistant at TVA, and then moving from there to the Tennessee Center for Research and Development and finally to the office of Knox County Mayor Mike Ragsdale.

Wanda was a protege of County Commissioner Mary Lou Horner, and with Mary Lou became very active in local Republican politics. Mary Lou introduced Wanda to Central Baptist Church of Fountain City and walked down the aisle with her in December 1977 when Wanda placed her membership in that church.

In April, 1983 Mary Lou had another introduction for Wanda - she introduced her to Bill Williams. After dating for a week, the two became engaged and were married July 23, 1983.

Apart from the responsibilities Wanda had at her place of employment, she felt her most important job was taking care of her family. She loved and carefully guided her children, and later said her grandchildren were the absolute joy of her life. Wanda loved big family dinners and was the consummate hostess at special holiday feasts.

She was preceded in death by her parents, her son Michael Williams, stepson, Mark Williams, and two sisters, Imogene Shelby and Shirley Carter. Also a special Aunt Tennie Davis.

Survivors include her husband, stepdaughter, Marcelene Edwards (David) of Phoenix, Arizona, daughter, Angelique Thomas (Wes), grandchildren Riley and Mallory Thomas, daughter-in-law, Crystal Williams Rosecrance (Matt, and their daughter Harper) and granddaughter, Billie Williams, all of Knoxville. Also survived by her sister Barbara Jurczak of Chattanooga, a very special brother-in-law Johnny Carter of Knoxville and many nieces and nephews.

Family will receive friends Monday, October 28, 2019 from 5:00 pm - 7:00 pm with a 7:00 pm service at Central Baptist Church of Fountain City. The services will be conducted by Reverend Ron Mouser and Reverend Bob Robinson. Burial will be held Tuesday, October 29, 3:00pm at Lynnhurst Cemetery.

Memorial Contributions may be made to Central Baptist Church of Fountain City, or the Mission of Hope.