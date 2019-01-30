Central Street near downtown has become a focus and new hot spot in Knoxville in the last decade, and local business owners know exactly why.

You won't find many chain restaurants or businesses in the Downtown North area, which is what makes it so unique and attractive to locals.

The Central Street area has been on the City of Knoxville's revamping radar for over a decade, and people have been flocking to the area in that time to offer their own craft services.

Dale Mackey is an owner of the Central Collective on Central Street. Mackey and her husband bought an old car radio repair shop building over five years ago, which is now known as the Central Collective.

WBIR

Photo from Dale Mackey. Shows the building the Central Collective grew out of.

The Central Collective is described by Mackey as an eclectic space where the limits are endless. They are able to have regular events like receptions and birthday parties there, but they also have sloth visits and community events on their calendar.

One event the Central Collective takes pride in is "Good Sport Night," where locals sign up and are told nothing about what the community activity will be beforehand.

By going along with the 'Good Sport' plans, they show they can be a team player and experience all the different things Knoxville has to offer.

Central Collective's "Good Sport Nights"

The Central Collective's unique nature has been received well in the community, and it's the first of its kind in the area; however, the business is not the only one that offers unique and custom services.

The majority of the businesses in the Central Street area are ones that are unique to Knoxville and have their own flair, which business owners and the City of Knoxville agree are a big reason why Central Street has been booming over the last ten years.

"It's been incredible," Mackey explained. "Now, we have all these new neighbors all of a sudden."

Mackey said the last thing she would want to see are big box and chain stores pop up in the area. The way it is now, the whole Downtown North area is full of Knoxville flair.

"It's sort of a unique place. If you have a vision and you're willing to invest in it, you can actually still do that," Mackey said.

The City of Knoxville said it is overjoyed to see the growth and development in Downtown North. They have had the area "on their radar" for over a decade.

Anne Wallace, the deputy director of the City of Knoxville's Office of Redevelopment, explained they started a streetscapes project to improve the outward appearance, but the folks inside the businesses have really added the finishing touch.

"It's been exciting to see people move to this area and claim Knoxville as their home both as a personal perspective and a business perspective," Wallace noted.

Wallace also acknowledges that the city's goal all along was to create a strong core of development in the downtown area and have the success bleed over to places like Central Street.

"These spaces are cool, and they're authentic, and they really set the tone for a great business and of course it's so close to downtown Knoxville that we do have that connection and the opportunity to engage from downtown into this area," Wallace explained.

There is plenty more planned for the area, including the addition of trees and plants. Wallace says the number of businesses still developing buildings is massive, and locals can expect to see more pop up.

Wallace also said the City is really excited for what's to come.

Josh Moore is a recent Knoxville transplant from Arizona who opened up his own custom business in the Downtown North area: the Lad N Lass Motorcycle Company.

He said it's a niche market specializing in repairing motorcycles, scooters and really anything with wheels.

"We saw a hole in the market and we're the mom and pop shop that'll work on just about anything," Moore explained.

Moore saw the potential for the area in advance.

"There's so many new businesses cropping up in this area that it's great to be in an area that's only going up from here," Moore noted.

Moore said even though his business has only been in the area less than a year, he feels the uniqueness of Knoxville all around and is excited to be a part of the Maker City.









