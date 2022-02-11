World Series trophy coming to Thompson-Boling Arena

The trophy the Atlanta Braves claimed this past season will make an appearance when Tennessee men's basketball takes on Arkansas in March.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The World Series trophy is coming to Rocky Top.

The Atlanta Braves are touring their new hardware to 151 locations this year and one of them will be Knoxville at Thompson-Boling Arena.

The trophy will be displayed and fans can take photos with it on Mar. 5 when Tennessee men's basketball takes on Arkansas.

The Braves are showcasing The Commissioner's Trophy in 151 locations for 151 years of Braves baseball.

Atlanta won the World Series in 2021 by beating the Houston Astros 4-2. It was the team's first title since 1995.