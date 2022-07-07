CAK alum, Braves pitcher Spencer Strider dazzles against St. Louis

Strider becomes the first pitcher in Braves history to strike out the first nine batters he faced.

ATLANTA — Christian Academy of Knoxville alum and Braves pitcher Spencer Strider dazzled once again in his start against the St. Louis Cardinals on Thursday night.

Strider became the first Braves pitcher to strike out the first nine batters he faced, according to Elias Sports Bureau. He set a new career-high with 12 strikeouts in six scoreless innings. He gave up just two hits in his start.

In Strider's last two starts on July 2 and July 7, Strider has pitched 12 innings and has given up three total hits, has walked one batter and allowed one run while striking out 23 batters.

According to ESPN Stats & Info, Strider is the first MLB rookie in the modern era (since 1900) with 11 or more strikeouts and two or fewer hits allowed in consecutive starts.