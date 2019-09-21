GAINESVILLE, Fla. — Florida showed why its the No. 9 team in the country in Saturday's game against the Vols.

Florida's backup quarterback Kyle Trask took over early for the Gators. In his first drive, Trask led the Gators down the field on a five-play, 75-yard touchdown drive.

Florida's offense didn't slow down from that point on. Trask threw for 293 yards with two touchdowns in the game.

Tennessee's offense, in the meantime, struggled against the Gators.

The Vols had multiple opportunities to put points on the board, but couldn't convert. In the first quarter, a Jarrett Guarantano pass on third and goal fell out of Jauan Jennings' hands and into the arms of a Florida defender.

RELATED: Bryce Thompson starting against Florida

Early in the second quarter, Guarantano also missed a wide-open Dominick Wood-Anderson. The only thing between the tight end and the end zone was 50 yards of grass.

After multiple first-half mistakes by Guarantano, Pruitt made the decision to start true freshman quarterback Brian Maurer in the second half.

RELATED: Freshman Brian Maurer starts second half vs. Florida

Maurer led the Vols down the field, making some nice throws along the way, but had a tipped pass intercepted.

While leading the offense, Maurer was 4/11 with 44 passing yards and an interception.

Guarantano was sent back into the game but was still unable to put any more points on the board for Tennessee. UT was held to only 239 total yards of offense in the game. Florida had 441 yards of its own.