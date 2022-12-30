A House Divided | Brothers played for Tennessee, Clemson football teams

Marlon 'Bubba' Brown played for the Clemson Tigers. Reggie Brown played for the Tennessee Volunteers. They're excited for an Orange Bowl rivalry.

Example video title will go here for this video

LOUDON COUNTY, Tenn. — Marlon 'Bubba' Brown and Reggie Brown have a lot in common, like their love for football and the color orange.

But if you ask the brothers which shade is the best — you'll likely get two very different answers.

"We have burnt orange in South Carolina," said Bubba Brown. "I love Clemson."

Bubba Brown wasn't recruited to the University of Tennessee football team. So, he chose a team where he could play against the Vols.

"I wanted to be a part of Clemson University and I really enjoyed it," Bubba said. "I hold the career record in tackles [for Clemson] at 515 tackles in four years... It's been standing for 43 years."

He said he was proud when his younger brother later joined the University of Tennessee football team.

"I love UT and that was an ambition growing up that I could play for them," Reggie Brown said. "It was an experience that I'll never forget."

For most games, you can find Reggie cheering for the Clemson Tigers and Bubba rooting for the Tennessee Vols.

But not this time.

"Believe it or not, I'm a Vols fan," Bubba said. "But, when it comes down to the Vols and the Tigers, I have to go with the Tigers because they gave me a chance."

His brother will be cheering for the Vols as they take on the Tigers in Friday's Orange Bowl matchup.