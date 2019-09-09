KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The University of Tennessee will be kicking off earlier in the day in Gainesville in a couple of weeks.

The SEC announced the Tennessee-Florida game will kick off at noon on Sept. 21.

The game will air on ESPN, ESPN 2 or the SEC Network, which the SEC said it will determine on Sept. 14.

A number of games will be kicking off at noon that Saturday, including LSU at Vanderbilt and Southern Miss at Alabama.

