Knoxville restaurants and bars prepare for Orange Bowl watch parties

On Friday, the Vols will play against Clemson during the Orange Bowl in Miami. Some bars and restaurants are hosting watch parties for people who stayed in Knoxville

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — On Dec. 30, the Vols will take on Clemson at the Orange Bowl in Miami, Florida. For people who will not be watching the game locally, bars across Knoxville are throwing watch parties.

Knox Brew Hub is throwing a watch party for the first time.

"We're gonna play Rocky Top on the speakers. We're gonna have some extra decorations, some food specials, and some beer specials. But the best thing we can do is have extra staff and take care of people as best we can," said Zack Roskop, the owner of the bar.

Knox Brew Hub is located in the heart of downtown Knoxville. He said while they may not be a typical sports bar, they love the Vols.

"We love Knoxville, and we love Tennessee and University of Tennessee sports. So we lean into those hard because it's about community, and we're excited to spend that time with each other tomorrow," said Roskop.

The Tennessee Vols have not been to an Orange Bowl in more than a decade.

"I'm looking forward to the anxiety of whether we're gonna win or lose this game; it's been a fun season," said Roskop. "I mean, it's huge. It will be a moment that I will remember, and it'll be a moment where all the hard work and effort we put into this bar will feel worth it."

Other restaurants like Schulz Brau, Field House Social, and Orange Hat Brewery are also gearing up for fans to watch the game locally.

Roskop says there is also room for celebration, even while the Vols aren't playing in the playoffs.