Maui Invitational relocates to Honolulu due to wildfire recovery efforts

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The 2023 Maui Invitational will relocate to Honolulu on the island of Oʻahu due to the wildfires that impacted Lahaina on the island of Maui, Tennessee Athletics announced Friday.

This year's event will move to the island of Oʻahu while its home court, the Lahaina Civic Center, continues to serve as a critical hub for Maui wildfire recovery efforts.

The 2023 tournament will take place at the Stan Sheriff Center on the University of Hawai'i campus at Mānoa from Nov. 20 through Nov. 22. All previously purchased tickets will be honored and located in similar seats in the Stan Sheriff Center, according to the release.

The Vols are set to face Syracuse on the tournament's starting day, Monday, Nov. 20. Additional tickets will go on sale in early October at mauiinvitational.com.

On Aug. 30, Tennessee announced a charity exhibition game against Michigan State in East Lansing on Sunday, Oct. 29 to benefit Maui wildfire relief efforts. All proceeds from that game will be donated to the Hawai'i Community Foundation Maui Strong Fund, providing financial resources to the relief efforts from the devastating Maui wildfires.

The Tennessee Vols have played in the event three times, competing at Lahaina Civic Center in 2004, 2011 and 2016. Tennessee head coach Rick Barnes has taken his teams to Maui five times previously, including that 2016 trip with the Vols.