Tennessee at Michigan State charity exhibition game to benefit Maui wildfire relief efforts

The Tennessee men's basketball team will play at Michigan State for a charity exhibition game to help those impacted by the Maui wildfires.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The Tennessee men's basketball team will travel to Michigan State University for a charity exhibition game on Sunday, October 29 at MSU's Breslin Center in East Lansing, Michigan according to Tennessee Athletics.

According to a release from UT, all proceeds from the game will be donated to the Hawai'i Community Foundation Maui Strong Fund, providing financial resources to the relief efforts from the devastating Maui wildfires.

"The Maui Invitational and the city of Lahaina have always held a special place in my heart," Michigan State head coach Tom Izzo said. "The images we've all seen and the stories we've heard following the wildfires have touched so many of us in the college basketball world and I know that our thoughts and prayers are with all those who have been affected.



"We've had plans to scrimmage Rick's team since last Fall, and we spoke about what we could do to help and honor the city of Lahaina and the people there who are in need. I'm hopeful that our Spartan family will pack the Breslin Center for what will be a great game but will have an even greater mission, and that's to help the Lahaina community as much as we can."

The Tennessee Vols is one of eight teams in this year's Maui Invitational field and have played in the event three times, competing at Lahaina Civic Center in 2004, 2011 and 2016. Tennessee head coach Rick Barnes has taken his teams to Maui five times previously, including that 2016 trip with the Vols.