Hopefully this will bring Vol Nation some good luck!

Parents Jordan and Kirsten Blanchard of White Pine, Tennessee welcomed a baby boy named Neyland on Friday.

That's right, Neyland. He was born just in time to watch UT take on the University of Alabama.

The new vol weighed 6 pounds and 10 ounces.

And the infant boy couldn't wait to put on his vols attire including some Tennessee socks, white and orange checkerboard pants and of course his first football.

Congrats, Blanchard Family!

