More preseason honors for Tennessee basketball stars Admiral Schofield and Grant Williams.
Both players were among the eight players named to the All-SEC first team voted on by the league's 14 head coaches. Coaches were not allowed to vote for their own players.
Tennessee and Kentucky were the only teams to place multiple players on the first team.
PREVIOUS: Preseason honors for Williams & Schofield
On Monday, both upperclassmen were named to the Atlanta Tipoff Club's watch list for the 2019 Citizen Naismith Trophy Men's Player of the Year Award.
After leading the Vols to a 26-9 record and the SEC Championship a season ago, Williams was selected by the league's coaches as the 2018 SEC Player of the Year. Schofield was a second-team All-SEC selection.
The Vols open the season Tuesday night at home against Lenoir-Rhyne. You can watch the game at 7 p.m. on the SEC Network.
2019 SEC men's basketball coaches preseason All-SEC teams:
First-Team All-SEC
Daniel Gafford – Arkansas
Reid Travis – Kentucky
PJ Washington – Kentucky
Tremont Waters – LSU
Quinndary Weatherspoon – Mississippi State
Chris Silva – South Carolina
Admiral Schofield – Tennessee
Grant Williams – Tennessee
Second-Team All-SEC
Donta Hall – Alabama
Herbert Jones – Alabama
Bryce Brown – Auburn
Jared Harper – Auburn
KeVaughn Allen – Florida
Jalen Hudson – Florida
Terence Davis – Ole Miss
Aric Holman – Mississippi State
TJ Starks – Texas A&M
Darius Garland – Vanderbilt