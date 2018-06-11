More preseason honors for Tennessee basketball stars Admiral Schofield and Grant Williams.

Both players were among the eight players named to the All-SEC first team voted on by the league's 14 head coaches. Coaches were not allowed to vote for their own players.

Tennessee and Kentucky were the only teams to place multiple players on the first team.

On Monday, both upperclassmen were named to the Atlanta Tipoff Club's watch list for the 2019 Citizen Naismith Trophy Men's Player of the Year Award.

After leading the Vols to a 26-9 record and the SEC Championship a season ago, Williams was selected by the league's coaches as the 2018 SEC Player of the Year. Schofield was a second-team All-SEC selection.

The Vols open the season Tuesday night at home against Lenoir-Rhyne. You can watch the game at 7 p.m. on the SEC Network.

2019 SEC men's basketball coaches preseason All-SEC teams:

First-Team All-SEC

Daniel Gafford – Arkansas

Reid Travis – Kentucky

PJ Washington – Kentucky

Tremont Waters – LSU

Quinndary Weatherspoon – Mississippi State

Chris Silva – South Carolina

Admiral Schofield – Tennessee

Grant Williams – Tennessee

Second-Team All-SEC

Donta Hall – Alabama

Herbert Jones – Alabama

Bryce Brown – Auburn

Jared Harper – Auburn

KeVaughn Allen – Florida

Jalen Hudson – Florida

Terence Davis – Ole Miss

Aric Holman – Mississippi State

TJ Starks – Texas A&M

Darius Garland – Vanderbilt

