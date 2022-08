The beloved bluetick coonhound was treated to a Big Orange celebration with some cake in a video posted by the University of Tennessee Knoxville.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn — Happy birthday to you, Smokey XI!

Smokey XI, the next in line to be the Vols' mascot, celebrated his first birthday on August 8.

The beloved bluetick coonhound was treated to a Big Orange celebration with some cake in a video posted by the University of Tennessee Knoxville.

This good boy is one year old today! Happy birthday, Smokey XI! @Vol_Sports pic.twitter.com/JEXD2N6GUJ — UT Knoxville (@UTKnoxville) August 8, 2022

Smokey XI is set to make his debut in Fall 2022 to allow Smokey X a well-earned retirement.