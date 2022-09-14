Tennessee baseball's 2023 SEC schedule announced

The Vols play Vanderbilt at home from April 7-9, after playing on the road at LSU from March 31 - April 2.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Tennessee baseball's SEC schedule was announced on Wednesday afternoon.

The Vols begin their SEC slate with a road series against Georgia from March 17-19. Their home opening series is against rival Florida from March 24-26.

The Vols host rival Vanderbilt this series from April 7-9, after playing on the road at LSU from March 31-April 2.

Here's a full list of series matchups in 2023 for the Vols:

at Georgia, March 17-19

vs. Florida, March 24-26

at LSU, March 31-April 2

vs. Vanderbilt April 7-0

vs. Kentucky, April 14-16

at South Carolina, April 21-23

vs. Texas A&M, April 28-30

at Missouri May 5-7

vs. Mississippi State May 12-14

at Auburn, May 18-20

Tennessee comes off a historic season in which they finished 25-5 in conference play. They claimed both the SEC regular season title and SEC Tournament title.

The Vols recently scheduled two fall contests against Wake Forest at home and Memphis on the road. Those games will take place on Oct. 9 and Nov. 6 respectively.