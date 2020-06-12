Tennessee falls to Florida for fourth straight year

The Vols have now lost six consecutive games.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — After trailing early, Florida scored 28 consecutive points to beat Tennessee on Saturday, 31-19. It’s the Gators’ fourth straight win over Tennessee and the Vols’ sixth loss in a row this season. This is the first six-game losing streak since 1988.

True freshman quarterback Harrison Bailey made his first start on Saturday. His first pass fell short of receiver Brandon Johnson on Tennessee’s opening drive. He then completed his next seven passes for 70 yards and a touchdown. His scoring throw was a 15-yard catch-and-run to running back Eric Gray, capping an 11-play, 96-yard drive. The touchdown gave the Vols a 7-3 lead and sent the 22,943 fans at Neyland Stadium into a its loudest roar of the season.

However, Florida had Heisman Trophy favorite Kyle Trask under center. He responded to Bailey’s touchdown drive with one of his own. The redshirt senior threw the ball on every play, leading the Gators on a six-play, 75-yard scoring drive to take the lead back. Trask threw a second touchdown pass right before halftime, giving Florida a 17-7 lead at the break.

It took him less than 90 seconds to extend the lead, as Trask completed an eight-yard touchdown pass to Trevon Grimes to start the third quarter. Bailey could not lead Tennessee back in the game. Backup quarterback J.T. Shrout took over in the fourth quarter. The redshirt sophomore led Tennessee on two, 90-plus-yard touchdown drives. He finished the game with 121 yards and a touchdown pass.

Bailey finished his first start 14/21 for 111 yards and one touchdown.

Kyle Trask now has 37 touchdown passes this season.



Trask finished with 433 yards and four touchdown passes. It was his seventh game with, at least, four touchdown passes this season.