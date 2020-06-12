VFL Peyton Manning makes appearance at Neyland Stadium for Vols game

Tennessee faced No. 6 Florida at Neyland Stadium on Saturday. It was just the sixth time the teams met in December.

The Vols faced off against No. 6 Florida on Saturday, with three games remaining in the season. Tennessee sat at 2-5 at kickoff Saturday afternoon, and the last time the Vols won was on Oct. 3 against Missouri.

They ended up falling to Florida 31 - 19, for their sixth straight loss in the season.

However, they had a familiar face cheering them on from the stands of Neyland Stadium this game. Peyton Manning, who played college football for the University of Tennessee and led the Vols to the 1997 SEC Championship Game in his senior season, watched the game in the stadium.

He took a picture with UT Chancellor Donde Plowman, who posted it on Twitter. They both wore masks with the "Power T" on them.

