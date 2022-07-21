Tennessee wide receiver Cedric Tillman named to 2022 Biletnikoff Award preseason watchlist

The award is given annually to the top receiver in college football. Tillman is one of five SEC receivers on the watchlist.

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Tennessee redshirt senior wide receiver Cedric Tillman has been named to the Biletnikoff Award preseason watchlist, the Tallahassee Quarterback Club Foundation, Inc. announced on Thursday.

Tillman is one of five SEC receivers named to the initial watchlist. The Biletnikoff Award is given annually to the top receiver in college football. Any player who catches a pass is eligible for the award.

The Las Vegas native is the top returning wide receiver in the SEC this season. He finished the 2021 campaign with 64 catches for 1,081 yards and 12 touchdowns. He caught a touchdown pass in a program-record seven consecutive games to close out the season. He will take that streak into the 2022 season.