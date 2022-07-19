Tennessee QB Hendon Hooker named to Davey O'Brien Award preseason watchlist

The award is given to the top college quarterback each season. Hooker is one of 35 signal callers on the preseason watchlist.

FORT WORTH, Texas — Tennessee redshirt quarterback Hendon Hooker has been named to the 2022 Davey O'Brien Award preseason watchlist, the Davey O'Brien Foundation announced on Tuesday.

The Davey O'Brien National Quarterback Award is given to the top college quarterback each season, and this year will be the 46th time the award will be given out.

Hooker finished as a Davey O'Brien semifinalist in 2021 and is one of 35 quarterbacks on the preseason watchlist in 2021. Seven SEC signal callers are on the list ahead of the 2022 campaign.

Peyton Manning is the only Vol to win the award when he did so in 1997. This year's award winner will be announced on Thursday, Dec. 8 during the College Football Awards.