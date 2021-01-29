Vols kicker Brent Cimaglia to enter transfer portal

In December 2020, Cimaglia chose to opt-out of the remainder of the season.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Vols Kicker Brent Cimaglia announced via a Twitter post on Friday that he will enter the NCAA transfer portal to finish his last season.

In December 2020, Cimaglia chose to opt-out of the remainder of the season. At that time, former head coach Jeremy Pruitt said Cimaglia was planning to return next season. Cimaglia was 23 of 27 on field goals in 2019, but just five of nine during the 2020 season.

On Friday, Cimaglia tweeted the decision and said, "I will be entering that transfer portal to finish my last season."