Vols return to practice Saturday after canceling due to "a few" COVID-19 cases

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The Vols returned to practice Saturday after officials canceled it on Friday. They said they confirmed "a few" cases of COVID-19 and decided not to have practice out of precaution and to prevent the coronavirus from spreading.
The entire team was tested for COVID-19 Friday morning, officials said.
Tennessee head football coach, Jeremy Pruitt, also said Friday that the team wanted to take the time to trace where the cases originated. Handling COVID-19 cases takes a lot of communication, he said, and he wanted to make sure people are not being exposed within the Vols' building.
He also said that he was not worried about canceling practice on Friday and its impact on the season.
Officials with the University of Tennessee said that they "won't hesitate" to expel students who violate COVID-19 safety guidelines during a campus briefing on Aug. 18.
Four students face disciplinary action for violating guidelines and six student organizations have been placed on interim suspension for hosting large gatherings. More than 600 students are self-isolating as of Wednesday, after possible exposure to COVID-19.