KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The Vols wore orange pants for the first time in three years for Saturday's 20-10 win over Mississippi State. It turns out Jeremy Pruitt just recently found out the orange pants were an option.

“I’ll be honest, I didn’t know we had orange pants," Pruitt said at his Monday press conference. "So, I just asked Hawk if we did and he said we did, so I said, ‘well, let’s wear them.’ We did it just to kind of change it up, so we did, and I can remember growing up and seeing Tennessee in orange and orange at times, not a whole lot, it’s been years and years ago. But we just changed it up.”

Hawk is assistant equipment manager Allen Sitzler.

Tennessee is 3-0 when wearing orange pants since the switch to Nike uniforms in 2015. The Vols beat North Texas 24-0 in 2015 and Kentucky 49-26 in 2016.

