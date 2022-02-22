Farragut, Oak Ridge among local teams that win district title

Area schools competed for district championships over the last two days. The region tournament starts on Friday.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. -- Local area high schools competed for district championships in girls and boys basketball on Monday and Tuesday.

In Division 1, District 4-4A, Farragut and Bearden girls basketball played for the title. The Lady Bulldogs defeated Farragut, 62-50 to win their third consecutive district title. Emily Gonzalez finished with 17 points on the game, earning tournament MVP. Farragut was led by senior guard Avery Strickland, who scored 24 points in the title game.

As for the boys, Farragut and Bearden also played for the title game. Farragut defeated Bearden, 73-62 to clinch its first district title in more than 20 years.

Farragut was led by senior Dillon Atwell who scored 23 points and was named the tournament MVP.

In District 3-4A at Campbell County, Oak Ridge and Powell competed for the title. Oak Ridge brought home the championship, defeating Powell, 65-52.

On the boys side, Oak Ridge faced Campbell County. Oak Ridge won, 68-47.

More area scores:

District 4, 3A Boys: Clinton defeated Halls, 67-46 to win their first district tournament in 12 years.

District 4, 3A Girls; Halls vs. Anderson County. Halls won the title 48 to 43.

District 5, 3A Boys: Fulton defeated South-Doyle, 64-63. The Cherokees clawed their way back from a 15-point deficit in the fourth quarter, but the comeback fell one point short.

District 5, 3A Girls: Fulton defeated Sequoyah, 57-50.

District 2, 3A Girls: Greeneville defeated Grainger, 72-53.

District 2, 3A Boys: Greeneville defeated Grainger, 94-62.

District 3, 3A Girls: Seymour defeated Northview Academy, 47-39.

District 3, 3A Boys: Carter defeated Gibbs, 74-37.

District 2, 1A Girls: Cosby defeated Washburn, 46-41

District 2, 1A Boys: Jellico defeated Hancock County, 61-60.

District 3, 1A Girls: Oneida defeated Coalfield, 55-44.

District 3, 1A Boys: Oliver Springs defeated Oneida, 56-52.

District 4, 1A Girls: Harriman defeated Greenback, 39-26.